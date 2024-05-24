ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK demands implementation of animal birth control programme to control stray dog population

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK deputy secretary Vaiyapuri Manikandan has urged the government to take immediate steps to control stray dog population in Puducherry.

The AIADMK leader in a statement said the population of stray dogs has increased drastically in the recent years. There have been several reports of stray dogs attacking residents recently. It was incumbent upon the Local Administration Department to implement Animal Birth Control programme to control the population of stray dogs. The local bodies have failed to implement the ABC programme in a proper manner, the release said.

