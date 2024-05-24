GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AIADMK demands implementation of animal birth control programme to control stray dog population

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK deputy secretary Vaiyapuri Manikandan has urged the government to take immediate steps to control stray dog population in Puducherry.

The AIADMK leader in a statement said the population of stray dogs has increased drastically in the recent years. There have been several reports of stray dogs attacking residents recently. It was incumbent upon the Local Administration Department to implement Animal Birth Control programme to control the population of stray dogs. The local bodies have failed to implement the ABC programme in a proper manner, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.