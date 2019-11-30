AIADMK demands judicial probe into SI’s death in Puducherry

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded a judicial probe into the recent death of a Sub Inspector of Nettapakkam police station, Vibal Kumar, while he was on duty.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan said several doubts were raised about the circumstances leading to the death of the police officer.

Criticising the Congress government for its lethargic attitude in implementing welfare measures, Mr. Anbalagan said the party would launch a major agitation if it failed to provide free Pongal gifts or cash to the people before the festival time.

Last year, the government failed to provide the gift or cash, the AIADMK leader added.

While the government had set aside ₹160 crore to provide monthly free rice to ration card holders, the beneficiaries were yet to get rice or cash in kind due to differences between the Lt. Governor and cabinet over implementation of the scheme. The government should either remit cash to the beneficiaries account or distribute rice, he added.