AIADMK demands issue of caste certificates for progeny of SC migrants

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan has urged the government to clear the hurdles for issuing caste certificates to the descendants of Scheduled Caste community members who were long-time residents in the city, as denying this attestation was an obstruction of social justice and a violation of judicial pronouncements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Mr. Anbalagan accused the government of having the district sub collector (north) come out with a memorandum in this regard with applicability restricted to a narrow jurisdiction instead of issuing a State-wide notification on the basis of court orders recognising the residency rights of the offspring of Scheduled Caste community members who migrated to Puducherry over 50 years ago.

The AIADMK’s contention is that a substantial section of Scheduled Caste population in the Union Territory is considered as migrants and denied social justice when neither the Constitution (Pondicherry) Scheduled castes Order, 1964, specifying 15 castes as Scheduled Castes in relation to the Union Territory of Puducherry nor the Presidential notification under Article 341 (1), recognising 15 SC communitieson without differentiating between original resident or migrant domicile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaming successive governments for failing to give due recognition to Scheduled Caste persons who migrated to Puducherry 50 years ago, including those who have not registered their residency or birth, the AIADMK leader said curtailing the scope of the memorandum to a specific area aroused suspicions of a motive to polarise the beneficiary class and also open the door for a fresh bout of litigation.

While the Madras High Court had ruled in favour of a SC petitioner stating that her mother’s birth in Puducherry was sufficient for her to be considered a resident, the government had subsequently appealed the order in the Supreme Court unsuccessfully. In this situation, the government’s action could even be construed as an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court order regarding the issuance of caste certificates to domicile descendants of migrants.

The AIADMK, which has led protests demanding the recognition of residency attestation and submitted petitions to the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister and District Collector to highlight the issue, urged the government to issue a GO without further delay, granting full rights to all eligible persons in the SC community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.