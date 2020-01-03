AIADMK demands distribution of ₹1,000 as Pongal gift

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has demanded the distribution of ₹ 1,000 for ration card holders to celebrate Pongal.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, party leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said the cabinet should recommend to the Lt Governor to sanction the distribution of ₹1,000 to ration card holders as done in Tamil Nadu.

If the Lt. Governor was not permitting distribution of free rice, the cabinet should seek sanction to transfer cash instead of rice for the last five months, he said. The amount would be useful for people during the festival, he added.

“If the Lt. Governor fails to give sanction to any of these schemes, AIADMK will certainly launch an agitation against the Lt. Governor. But the government should first show its resolve to take a decision,” Mr Anbalagan said.

He also demanded immediate convening of the Legislative Assembly. A short duration session with the customary address of Lt. Governor should be held this month and again re-convened next month to present the budget. In the last three and a half years of the government, the financial year never commenced with a full budget. The norm followed was to present a vote on account in March and present a full budget four months later, he said.

Last year, the session was held only for 12 days. The expenditure sanction was given by the house for 34 departments without any debate. The Chief Minister should follow democratic norms in running the Assembly, he added.