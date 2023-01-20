ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK demands convening of NDA meet in Puducherry

January 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A. Anbalagan, AIADMK Secretary (East) | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has requested Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry.

Party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan at a press conference on Friday said the AIADMK had been demanding convening of a meeting of NDA to chart out a common minimum programme.

“Allegations are being raised by the Opposition parties about the functioning of the NDA government. Constituent parties of NDA are taking different stands on several issues. The AIADMK and the AINRC have been demanding for Statehood. Suddenly, the BJP Puducherry president comes out with a statement against the Statehood move. These issues have to be discussed in the alliance,” he said.

Urging the BJP leader to withdraw his statement, Mr. Anbalagan said the AIADMK will not dilute its stand on the issue even after having the alliance with BJP.

The AIADMK leader also requested the Chief Minister to lead a delegation of party leaders to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister and Home Minister to demand Statehood.

CONNECT WITH US