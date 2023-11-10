HamberMenu
AIADMK demands closure of pharma unit

November 10, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK organising secretary and former Tamil Nadu Minister D. Jayakumar, addressing a protest demanding closure of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., in Puducherry on Thursday.

AIADMK organising secretary and former Tamil Nadu Minister D. Jayakumar, addressing a protest demanding closure of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd., in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. S. KUMAR

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday staged a protest demanding closure of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited, Kalapet for “lapses”, resulting in injury to 14 workers in the fire.

Inaugurating the protest, former Minister and party’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar said the Puducherry government should order closure of the factory. An expert committee should be constituted to look into all aspects of functioning of the factory, he said.

Addressing the gathering, party secretary A. Anbalagan said several mishaps have occurred in the factory. Two people died in a similar accident that occurred last year, he said. The AIADMK leader said the party would expose the misdeeds of AINRC -BJP government in Puducherry, he added.

