Puducherry

AIADMK demands CBI probe into ration rice smuggling

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY August 05, 2022 17:28 IST
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded a probe by the CBI into the attempt to smuggle ration rice from PDS outlets in Puducherry.

Party deputy secretary, East, Vayyapuri Manikantan, said the seizure of nine tonnes of ration rice during a vehicle check was a serious matter. The rice was meant for supply to beneficiaries under a Central scheme.

A video had also surfaced, showing the loading of rice bags from PDS outlets in Sholai Nagar. Only four persons had been arrested but the kingpins were at large, he said.

