AIADMK demands CBI probe into ration rice smuggling

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded a probe by the CBI into the attempt to smuggle ration rice from PDS outlets in Puducherry.

Party deputy secretary, East, Vayyapuri Manikantan, said the seizure of nine tonnes of ration rice during a vehicle check was a serious matter. The rice was meant for supply to beneficiaries under a Central scheme.

A video had also surfaced, showing the loading of rice bags from PDS outlets in Sholai Nagar. Only four persons had been arrested but the kingpins were at large, he said.

Without the involvement of influential people in the Union Territory, the rice could not be taken out from the ration shops and transported elsewhere. Only a CBI probe would bring out the truth, he said.