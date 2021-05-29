AIADMK demands cash assistance to kin of COVID-19 victims in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

29 May 2021 11:27 IST

The AIADMK has sought financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to families who lost their members during the pandemic in the Union Territory.

In a statement, party secretary (East), A. Anbalagan on Saturday said so far around 1,500 people had died of coronavirus in the UT. COVID-19 deaths had deprived several families of their livelihood means. The government should disburse a cash assistance of ₹50,000 to ameliorate the sufferings of family members, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The party also welcomed the government decision to provide a cash assistance of ₹3,000 to all ration card holders to overcome economic hardship due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

In a separate release, Mr. Anbalagan urged the government to approach the Supreme Court seeking more time to conduct the local body elections. There were several anomalies in the delimitation exercise. The local body polls should be conducted after rectifying the mistakes in delimitation exercise, he added.