AIADMK demands cancellation of Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry

April 04, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Alleging misuse of the official poll machinery by the ruling AINRC-BJP government, the AIADMK has demanded the cancellation of the Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary A. Anbalagan on Wednesday said the official machinery was being misused by the government in favour of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam.

“The entire machinery is being used for BJP candidate’s campaign. Government employees are participating in the campaign as the candidate is also the Home Minister of Puducherry. The BJP is using its financial power and official machinery. So, we request the Election Commission to cancel the poll in Puducherry,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for giving “false promise” on reopening the ration shops. The government could not reopen the shops for the last three years. Now, during the campaign, the Chief Minister is giving false promises, he said.

