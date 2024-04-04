ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK demands cancellation of Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry

April 04, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging misuse of the official poll machinery by the ruling AINRC-BJP government, the AIADMK has demanded the cancellation of the Lok Sabha poll in Puducherry constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary A. Anbalagan on Wednesday said the official machinery was being misused by the government in favour of BJP candidate A. Namassivayam.

“The entire machinery is being used for BJP candidate’s campaign. Government employees are participating in the campaign as the candidate is also the Home Minister of Puducherry. The BJP is using its financial power and official machinery. So, we request the Election Commission to cancel the poll in Puducherry,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for giving “false promise” on reopening the ration shops. The government could not reopen the shops for the last three years. Now, during the campaign, the Chief Minister is giving false promises, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US