AIADMK demands action against bootleggers in Puducherry

Published - June 02, 2024 12:14 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Anna Dravida Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded strict action against those involved in illicit liquor trade in Puducherry

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan said the illicit liquor trade in Puducherry had come to light in 2023 when the Tamil Nadu police arrested a resident of Villianur for his involvement in the hooch tragedies that occurred in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts

The role of bootleggers in Puducherry has once again surfaced during the recent seizure of spurious liquor in Ulundurpet and Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. Reports have suggested the role of a functionary of a political party in the transportation of hooch to Tamil Nadu, he said.

“The illicit liquor trade started flourishing in Puducherry after the DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu. Illegally manufactured liquor in Puducherry was transported to Tamil Nadu on a large scale. The AINRC- BJP government has failed to act on those involved in the trade,” he said. 

The Excise Department has also failed to curb the activities of bootleggers operating in Union Territory, he said urging the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister to intervene on the issue.

