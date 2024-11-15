 />
AIADMK demands a probe into construction cost of tenements at Kumaragurupallam

Published - November 15, 2024 07:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan

AIADMK Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has appealed to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to order an inquiry into the huge cost involved in the construction of tenements at Kumaragurupallam in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary A. Anbalagan said around 216 tenements were constructed in Kumaragurpallam at a cost of ₹45.5 crore. Each of the tenements measure around 400 square feet. At the same time, 220 tenements, each measuring 370 square feet, were constructed in Vazhakulam at a cost of ₹20 crore, he said.

“There is a huge difference in the cost involved in the construction of two tenements of almost the same size. The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister should order a probe into the cost escalation of the project at Kumaragurupallam. The officials involved in the tendering process are answerable as it involved public money. The AIADMK believes that the norms of the tender were made to suit a particular contract. There is a need for a probe into the construction of the tenement,” he said.

