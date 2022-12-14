AIADMK condemns Stalin for his remarks on Puducherry CM

December 14, 2022 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

AlADMK Puducherry unit has taken objection to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s remarks that the Union Territory’s Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was functioning like a puppet.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the remarks made by Mr. Stalin was highly condemnable. “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was speaking without understanding the facts. The Chief Minister and Lt Governor have to function cordially for smooth running of administration in a Union Territory. The administration was maintaining a healthy relationship with the Centre for effective implementation of schemes”, AIADMK leader said.

He added that Mr. Stalin was unaware of the powers of a Lt Governor in an U.T. “The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister thinks he will get good publicity if he criticises Governor and Lt Governor. It was Stalin as the Opposition leader who rushed to Tamil Nadu Governor with a torn shirt,” he said.

Responding to Mr. Stalin’s statement that Dravidian model of governance would be implemented in Puducherry when DMK comes to power, Mr. Anbalagan said, “Dravidian model of governance for him is family rule and not good governance. DMK should be bothered only about implementation of promises made to voters in UT. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has failed in fulfilling the promises” he said.

The Congress party should answer whether the national party had surrendered its Puducherry unit to DMK, he added.