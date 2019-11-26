AIADMK committed to social justice: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said the AIADMK government was second to none in nurturing social justice.

The government’s commitment was in line with the policies followed by party founder and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and his successor and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa in ameliorating the lot of the most backward classes, he said.

Unveiling a mani mandapam in honour of freedom fighter and former Minister S.S. Ramasamy Padayachi at a cost of ₹2.15 crore at Manjakuppam here, he said that Ramasamy Padayachi was a relentless champion of the welfare of the most backward classes.

He took care of their education and welfare and promoted social justice in different capacities.

Padayachi’s humanitarian outlook and modesty in ensuring the uplift of the most backward classes was a known fact. In recognition of his contribution, the government had built the memorial and was organising a government function to mark his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said.

Land donated

The Chief Minister thanked the descendants of Padayachi for donating land worth ₹20 crore in Cuddalore to improve facilities in the bus stand here.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam paid glowing tributes to Padayachi and said that he had retrieved the backward classes people from their sorry predicament.