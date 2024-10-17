GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK celebrates 53rd anniversary

Updated - October 17, 2024 09:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan addressing a meeting to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Dravidian party.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan addressing a meeting to mark the 53rd anniversary of the Dravidian party. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK in Puducherry organised various programmes to mark the Dravidian party’s 53rd anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan hoisted the party flag, paid floral tributes to portraits of party stalwarts and led the distribution of sweets and assistance to the indigent.

Addressing a gathering later, Mr. Anbalagan said the AIADMK was the only movement which steadfastly adhered to its founding principles for over five decades. This is a party that has stood with the poor whether in power or not, he said.

The AIADMK, which stood united under the leadership of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, would return to power in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections, he told cadres. A. Baskar, former MLA, and other leaders participated.

Meanwhile, the rival faction owing allegiance to ousted leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, also celebrated the anniversary separately, under the auspices of former MLA Om Sakthi Sekar.

Addressing a meeting, Mr. Sekar said the party would soon emerge stronger under the leadership of the true legatees of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Published - October 17, 2024 09:24 pm IST

