AIADMK candidate for Karaikal tests positive

PUDUCHERRY

30 March 2021 00:19 IST

Union Territory records one death and 125 new cases

A.U. Asana, AIADMK candidate for the Karaikal (South) constituency for the April 6 Assembly election, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

A Health Department official said the rapid antigen test had been conducted as a precautionary measure as the candidate was expecting to participate in the political rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Mr. Asana has been kept under observation.

Meanwhile, Puducherry recorded a COVID-19 death in Mahe, taking the cumulative toll to 681.

A 67-year-old man, who died at the GH in Mahe, had diabetes mellitus and coronary artery disease. With this, the toll in Mahe ticked up to 11.

The region-wise toll is 550 in Puducherry, 75 in Karaikal and 45 in Yanam.

The active cases mounted to 991 with the addition of 125 new cases in the last 24 hours. The new infections were reported from Puducherry (91), Karaikal (28) and Mahe (six).

The test positivity rate was 8.53%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 95.94%.

Currently, there are 282 patients in hospitals across the Union Territory and 709 patients in home isolation.

Of an estimated 6.67 lakh tests, about 6.17 lakh came back negative. Meanwhile, the number of persons vaccinated against COVID-19 stood at 62,799.

The toll in Cuddalore district rose to 290 on Monday, with one more death reported in Chidambaram, while 57 fresh cases took the overall tally to 25,618.

According to a Health Department bulletin, a 63-year-old man from Chidambaram died of the infection at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

While 25,093 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 187.

In Villupuram district, 27 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,471. Kallakurichi district reported five positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,943.