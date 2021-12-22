AIADMK calls for cancellation of celebrations planned for New Year in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

22 December 2021 18:52 IST

Party secretary says the government must rethink its decision of allowing celebrations

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has demanded the cancellation of all programmes planned as part of New Year celebrations on Beach Road.

Party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan said it was not proper on the part of the government to allow New Year celebrations on Beach Road during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many States, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, are not allowing mass gatherings on New Year in the wake of Omicron threat. Tourists from these States are likely to throng Union Territory for celebrations, he said.

Only 48% of the population have taken both doses of the vaccine in the Union Territory. In such a scenario, especially when medical experts have given warnings on the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the government should rethink allowing New Year celebrations, he said.