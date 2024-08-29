GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIADMK blames AINRC-BJP govt. for power tariff hike in Puducherry

The hike will cause a huge financial burden on the public, party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan says

Updated - August 29, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 05:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of A. Anbalagan

File photo of A. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has criticised the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry for the frequent hike in power tariff in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday (August 29, 2024), party’s Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had given power consumers an assurance that his government would not put an additional burden on them. But on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) went ahead with its decision to implement the hike in the UT, he said.

“The government is playing a double game. They are trying to put the blame on the JERC, but in reality, the proposal for the hike was mooted by the Electricity Department. The government did not take any serious steps to prevent the JERC from announcing the hike,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

The hike would cause a huge financial burden on the public, and the government should at least come forward to incur the cost of 100 units consumed by the public, he added. 

The AIADMK also blamed the Electricity Department in the UT for collecting “exorbitant” fees from consumers for carrying out repair works due to cable bursts and other maintenance issues.

“A situation is being created by the government for the public to think that privatisation was better. It is a deliberate attempt to create anger among the public towards the Electricity Department,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

