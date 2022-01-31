Puducherry

AIADMK bats for 7.5% quota

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has reiterated its demand for 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admission.

Party secretary, East, A. Anbalagan in a letter to the Chief Minister on Monday said the decision to implement the quota for government school students would help poor students get medical admission.

He also urged the territorial administration to pay a portion of fees for the students of postgraduate medical courses. The students should work in government hospitals for at least two years.


