Puducherry

AIADMK asks govt. to obtain 50% seats in private medical colleges in U.T.

A. Anbalagan
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 22, 2022 20:03 IST
Updated: July 23, 2022 03:19 IST

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to obtain 50% seats in private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, party secretary, east, A. Anbalagan said the government should obtain 50% of the seats from the private medical colleges without fail this year. Successive governments have failed to obtain the seats from private medical institutions, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The past governments have not been able to obtain more than 36% seats. Students hailing from the Union Territory were deprived of their right to obtain seats under government quota in the medical colleges because of the failure of the administration, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Central government had issued necessary guidelines on fixing the fee structure in private medical colleges and Deemed Universities. Guidelines issued by the Centre in February stated that the fees in private medical colleges and Deemed Universities should be on par with the fees in Government Medical College in the respective States and the Union Territories, he said.

After the guidelines have been issued, the U.T. government need not call for meetings with representatives of private medical colleges to discuss the fee structure. The government should take a decision based on the guidelines, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...