AIADMK asks govt. to obtain 50% seats in private medical colleges in U.T.

Students from the region deprived of their right to obtain seats under government quota in the medical colleges: Anbalagan

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to obtain 50% seats in private medical colleges in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, party secretary, east, A. Anbalagan said the government should obtain 50% of the seats from the private medical colleges without fail this year. Successive governments have failed to obtain the seats from private medical institutions, he said.

The past governments have not been able to obtain more than 36% seats. Students hailing from the Union Territory were deprived of their right to obtain seats under government quota in the medical colleges because of the failure of the administration, he added.

The Central government had issued necessary guidelines on fixing the fee structure in private medical colleges and Deemed Universities. Guidelines issued by the Centre in February stated that the fees in private medical colleges and Deemed Universities should be on par with the fees in Government Medical College in the respective States and the Union Territories, he said.

After the guidelines have been issued, the U.T. government need not call for meetings with representatives of private medical colleges to discuss the fee structure. The government should take a decision based on the guidelines, he said.