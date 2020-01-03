AIADMK and DMK locked in close fight in Cuddalore District Panchayat

With the ruling AIADMK and its arch-rival the DMK locked in a close fight for Cuddalore, independent candidates may play a crucial role in deciding who gets to control the District Panchayat.

As per the results available at around 9 a.m. on Friday, the AIADMK-led alliance tally in the 29-member District Panchayat is 13, with the AIADMK at 12 and DMDK at 1, while the DMK is 13. Three independents who were elected are expected to play a crucial role.

Out of the total 29 wards in 14 Panchayat Unions in Cuddalore district, the AIADMK has established a lead over the DMK in Cuddalore and Annagramam while the DMK has won Panruti, Kurunjipadi, Kattumannarkovil and Mangalur. Both the Dravidian parties have won one seat each in Kumaratchi, Virudhachalam and Nallur.

In the elections to the 287 Panchayat Union wards, the AIADMK alliance has won 127 seats -- AIADMK 110 and DMDK 17 -- while the DMK alliance has won 84 seats -- DMK 82 and Congress 2. The AIADMK alliance has secured control of Cuddalore (17 out of 33), Kurunjipadi (16 out of 26) and Parangipettai (10 out of 18) Panchayat Unions.

The DMK has established a lead in Panruti Panchayat union winning 12 of the total 25 seats while the AIADMK alliance has won 7 seats. In Kattumannarkovil Panchayat Union, the DMK alliance is in a comfortable position and has won eight out of the total 14 seats (DMK 7, Congress 1) while the AIADMK has won three seats.