AIADMK allocates work to Anbalagan, Sekar

Om Sakthi Sekar

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2020 03:49 IST

MLA in-charge of 13 constituencies, Shekar gets 11 segments

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has allocated party work to its leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan and former MLA Om Sakthi Sekar in Puducherry region.

While Mr. Anbalagan has been made secretary (East), Mr. Sekar has been designated as secretary (West). As per the arrangement, 13 constituencies, a majority of them in the town and coastal areas, and Yanam would come under the supervision of Mr. Anbalgan.

Mr. Sekar, who assumed charge as secretary (West) on Thursday, has been assigned 11 constituencies and Mahe. He told reporters that he would strive to bring the AIADMK to power in the U.T. The Congress government had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people, he added.

