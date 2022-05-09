AIADMK alleges irregularities in distribution of old age pension

The Puducherry unit of AIADMK has expressed strong concern against the Government letting legislators distribute old age pension to beneficiaries in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, former MLA and AIADMK Puducherry East unit secretary A. Anbalagan, said that there were instances of legislators ‘misusing’ the privilege for political purposes.

He said that beneficiaries owing allegiance to opposition parties were humiliated and their identity cards were also being impounded for political gains. The Puducherry Government had associated MLAs in the committee for distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries in the past. However, this system has been discontinued now and politicisation of the scheme has emerged much to the hardship of beneficiaries.

Mr. Anbalagan said that he would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and officials concerned urging them to take steps to rectify the shortcomings and questionable practices on the part of MLAs in distribution of old age pension.