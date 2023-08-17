ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK alleges conspiracy by DMK to disrupt party’s State conference

August 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The protest was called to disrupt the State conference meeting of AIADMK, says A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau

Secretary of the Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam A. Anbalagan on Thursday alleged that the DMK was planning a conspiracy to disrupt AIADMK’s State conference scheduled to be held in Madurai on August 20. 

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that the DMK panicked by the convening of the first State conference after Edappadi K. Palaniswami took over as the general secretary of the AIADMK.  Hence, the DMK called for a protest on NEET issue on the same day of the conference. The protest was called to disrupt the State conference meeting of AIADMK, he claimed. 

Ends

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US