AIADMK alleges conspiracy by DMK to disrupt party’s State conference

August 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Secretary of the Puducherry unit of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam A. Anbalagan on Thursday alleged that the DMK was planning a conspiracy to disrupt AIADMK’s State conference scheduled to be held in Madurai on August 20.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that the DMK panicked by the convening of the first State conference after Edappadi K. Palaniswami took over as the general secretary of the AIADMK. Hence, the DMK called for a protest on NEET issue on the same day of the conference. The protest was called to disrupt the State conference meeting of AIADMK, he claimed.

