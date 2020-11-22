Ahead of election, AICC leader begins a week-long tour

Sanjay Dutt will also review party work

AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt has commenced a week-long tour of Puducherry to prepare the Congress for the upcoming Assembly election.

He would be holding talks with Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ministers, legislators and other important functionaries during the next seven days.

Mr. Dutt, along with Pradesh Congress Committee chief A.V. Subramanian, would review party works in each of the 25 Assembly segments in the Puducherry region.

The party has made Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam in-charge of Raj Bhavan, Muthialpet, Kamaraj Nagar, Nellithope and Indira Nagar Assembly constituencies.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivyam would be in-charge of Thirubuvanai, Mangalam, Villianur, Ossudu and Mannadipet.

While Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy will be in-charge of Nettapakkam, Bahour, Embalam, Manaveli and Uppalam, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan will handle the affairs in Kalapet, Lawspet, Uzhavarkari, Thattanchavady and Kathirkamam constituencies.