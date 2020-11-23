Ahead of cyclone, Puducherry administration on high alert

PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister assesses emergency preparedness along with officials

All government departments will be on round-the-clock alert to prevent loss of life and minimise damage to property and disruption of normal life in view of Cyclone Nirav predicted to make a landfall in the region on November 25, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess emergency preparedness along with Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and other officials, said control rooms would function round-the-clock to respond to distress calls while measures were on to remove hoardings and shaky trees and protect electric poles.

With heavy rainfall forecast, the administration would use motor pumps to drain away water from low-lying areas. In places beset by excessive waterlogging, the residents would be relocated to relief camps set up in marriage halls, community halls and schools and their essential needs taken care of.

Industries, traders and schools have been directed to prevent workers/students from attending until the storm passes.

Back-up generators would be used to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in case of a power outage and the Electricity Department would aim to restore power in case of disruption within 12 hours, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The Chief Minister said most fishermen who had been to sea from Puducherry had returned to the shore while the Indian Coast Guard has been alerted on the 90-odd vessels that were yet to return to shore in Karaikal region.

The Health Department has been asked to stock up on essential medicines and take steps to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases. Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Balaji Srivastava, Director General of Police and other officials attended the meeting.