January 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding with PFC Consulting Limited, a Central government institute, to install 4.07 lakh smart electric meters in the Union Territory.

The installation of pre-paid meters would cost around ₹251.10 crore. The project would be taken up under Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The agreement was signed in the presence of Home Minister A. Namassivayam at the Legislative Assembly, an official release here said.