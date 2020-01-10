Agitations against citizenship law politically motivated, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has dubbed as politically motivated the agitations resorted to by the Congress and Left parties on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in support of CAA during his brief visit to Puducherry on Thursday, Mr. Angadi said that CAA was only for minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have been facing harassment in these countries.

He said that there was no room for anyone to have apprehension about the Act. The creation of disturbances by the Congress and Left parties are only politically motivated, he said.

He urged the people to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this initiative.

States’ duty

Asked if the State Government could take a stand to turn down the implementation of CAA, he said that it is absolutely not the duty of the States since the Centre alone had the prerogative to confer citizenship.

He appealed to all those opposing CAA to read its content and come for a debate. BJP president V. Swaminathan was present.