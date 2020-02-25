Agitating students removed from Pondicherry University ahead of Vice-President’s visit

Over 100 students of Pondicherry University who have been agitating in front of the administrative block in the campus demanding a revocation of the fee hike were, on Tuesday, removed by the police ahead of the visit of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday. Mr. Naidu is scheduled to participate in the 28th convocation of the University and confer degrees on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium in the campus.

The students have been protesting in front of the administrative block since February 6 demanding a revocation of the fee hike and 25% reservation for local students in all subjects.

Police said they removed the protesters in view of the Vice-President’s visit to the campus. A huge posse of police personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal initally tried to persuade the students. However, when the students refused to budge they were removed and loaded in buses and taken to Madanjeet Singh Institute of South Asia Regional Cooperation (MISARC). The main gates of the university were closed and media persons who went to cover the protests were denied entry by the security personnel.

The students, however, alleged that they were beaten up and put into buses forcibly. “We were protesting peacefully when police took action,” a Students Council spokesperson, said adding that the fees for all the courses have been increased, some even up to 125 %, which is not affordable for many students.

“The administration is turning the University into a corporate system in which students from marginalised sections are totally getting left out. The administration has resorted to using force to remove the students. We will continue with our fight till our demands are met,” the spokesperson added.