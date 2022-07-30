Puducherry

Age relaxed for direct recruitment for Group C posts

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 30, 2022 18:55 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 18:55 IST

The government has relaxed the upper age limit by two years over and above the upper age limit prescribed in relevant Recruitment Rules for all Group C posts.

The relaxation will be applicable for the first direct recruitment to be made for each cadre by the Department concerned after the issue of notification or it will be in force till the recruitment year 2023-24, the Lt Governor said in an order issued on Friday.

The government proposes to conduct direct recruitment in various departments. The recruitment could not be conducted in the recent past due to COVID-19. In the meantime, many aspiring candidates have become over aged and they could not apply for direct recruitment to be notified in the future. Hence, there has been requests to relax the upper age limit for direct recruitment to be notified by various departments, the order said.

