Age relaxed for direct recruitment for Group C posts

The government has relaxed the upper age limit by two years over and above the upper age limit prescribed in relevant Recruitment Rules for all Group C posts.

The relaxation will be applicable for the first direct recruitment to be made for each cadre by the Department concerned after the issue of notification or it will be in force till the recruitment year 2023-24, the Lt Governor said in an order issued on Friday.

The government proposes to conduct direct recruitment in various departments. The recruitment could not be conducted in the recent past due to COVID-19. In the meantime, many aspiring candidates have become over aged and they could not apply for direct recruitment to be notified in the future. Hence, there has been requests to relax the upper age limit for direct recruitment to be notified by various departments, the order said.

The order has also directed the recruiting departments to follow conditions prescribed by the Finance Department before notifying the vacancies with the one-time relaxation.