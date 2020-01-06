Agaram Foundation releases two books

The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to ensure that students are skilled and have guidance on higher education, said Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, speaking at the release of books Vidhyasamdhaan Azhagu, a collection of stories for children authored by S.Madasamy and Ulagam Pirandhadhu Namakkaga, a book on life skills for young students compiled by the Agaram Foundation.

Actor Surya, founder of Agaram Foundation, said that they were trying to help underprivileged students gain access to education for the last ten years. “We have been working as a big family and several people and donors have helped us sustain the work we do.”

Speaking about the books, he said, “Vidhyasamdhaan Azhagu emphasises that every child is different and it is important to encourage their individuality. Workshops on building life skills and self-confidence have been an important part of a student’s journey with the foundation and Ulagam Pirandhadhu Enakkaga is a compilation of the questions, discussions and thoughts shared during these sessions,” he said.