After years of neglect, restoration of Grand Canal begins

February 01, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Grand Canal, an architectural landmark that had fallen into decay over the years, is now on the path of restoration.

The much-awaited restoration of the Grand Canal has been taken up under the Smart Cities Mission at an estimate of ₹21 crore. The work has been allotted to NBCC (India) Ltd, a Central public sector undertaking. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is the architectural consultant.

The foundation stone for taking up improvement works at the Grand Canal was laid by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday in the presence of Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, PWD Secretary D. Manikandan, and representatives of NBCC (India) Ltd and INTACH. The deadline for the project is June 2024.

“The scope of work includes dismantling of encroachments along the Grand Canal, provision of parapet wall with granite pavements and benches on both sides, pedestrianisation of the sides of the canal, facade improvement, developing landscaping with avenue trees and fixing of planter boxes.”

“We have planned to reconstruct all the 13 culverts on the Grand Canal, which have become old. The restoration of the heritage structure will be carried out without any change or alternation in the original design,” a senior official told The Hindu.

History and significance

The Grand Canal in Puducherry boasts a rich history dating back to the 18th century. Built around 1765 by the French colonial rulers, the canal served as a crucial stormwater drainage system. It played a vital role in managing the flow of rainwater during monsoons, preventing floods in the town.

Its initial length of 3.4 km stretched from Uppar, a tributary of the Sankaraparani River, to the Bay of Bengal near the New Lighthouse.

“The canal not only fulfilled its drainage purpose but also delineated the French colonial settlement (French quarter) from the native Indian town (Tamil quarter). This geographical division reflected the power dynamics of the colonial era. Over time, the canal became an integral part of the town’s infrastructure, connecting every street in the planned grid layout of Puducherry. Its significance went beyond drainage, serving as a transportation route for small boats and contributing to the town’s economic activity,” according to Ashok Panda, co-convenor of INTACH.

However, the canal’s condition deteriorated over the years due to factors such as pollution, inadequate maintenance, and encroachments. It transformed from a vital waterway into an open sewer. A long stretch of the canal was covered about 15 years ago and public toilets, parking lots and shops were constructed on it.

The Grand Canal was designed to regulate the flow of rainwater towards the north end into the Uppar drain and to the south into the sea near the New Light House.

“Over a period of time, the Grand Canal has become a sewage line in the heart of the town. Houses and illegal stalls or shops have connected their grey water into the Grand Canal with the waste water visibly stagnating. An underground drainage system was constructed in 1979. The majority of the houses have connected their water closets to the underground drainage system. However, many let their wastewater from kitchens and bathrooms flow to the roadside drains and later into the Grand Canal. A survey by INTACH revealed that around 250 houses were letting their waste into the canal,” according to an urban planner.

Now with the initiative of the Puducherry government and funded under the Smart Cities Mission, the restoration project aims to revive the canal’s glory. Though delayed, the work will now ensure that this unique landmark remains a part of Puducherry’s identity for generations to come.