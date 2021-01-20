After revision, Puducherry has over eight lakh voters

Final list will be placed for public view at the polling booths

The size of the electorate in Puducherry region, comprising 25 Assembly constituencies including Mahe and Yanam, has grown to 8,42, 217 voters, after the latest round of revision of electoral rolls.

District Collector Purva Garg, who released the final voters list on Wednesday, said there were 3,97,997 male voters, 4,44,123 female voters and 97 third gender electors in the Puducherry region.

The voter population in Karaikal, which houses the other five Assembly constituencies, is 1,61,464.

The final voter list will be placed for public view at the respective polling booths in the constituencies for a week to allow the electors to verify their details, Ms. Garg said.

The Collector handed over the final list to representatives of various political parties.

The final list was prepared after a summary revision of electoral rolls on the directive of the Election Commission of India effected between November 16 and December 15. The month-long drive had set January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date.