Affordable art the new buzz

Affordable art is the new buzzword. While buying an art work is traditionally associated with affluence, here’s an exhibition that aims at delivering an artist’s original work in your hands at an affordable price. The event being held at TASMAI Centre for Art and Culture will conclude on June 8. A variety of art works are on offer starting from a base price of ₹500. “Whatever I do, I embed an element of beauty and art in it. The original work of an artist has a tangible quality which is flattened when printed. Even a small work can connect people with art” says Kirti Chandak, who had set up this exhibition and an artist herself.

She has included a few of her works in the exhibition. TASMAI, which she founded six years ago, hosts an exhibition every month to showcase works of artists.

The affordable art show features works by Chinmaya Devy, poetic frames of Mouhamed Moustapha, abstract chiaroscuro paintings of Reena Senthilnathan, acrylic works of Sathiamuthu and watercolour and uncommon art called ‘raisin art’ of Shreya Roy. Chandak is of the view that if people surround themselves with simple art works and small paintings they will soon realise how transformative art can be.

Perhaps, it does not always demand a vacation at hill top or a coastal town to slow down the pace of life. Spending time with nature and art can be rejuvenating if one has an eye for aesthetics.