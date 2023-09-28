Advisory cautions college students against answering video calls from unknown numbers

September 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education has issued an advisory to college students cautioning them against answering WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers.

It has been brought to the notice of the authorities that WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers are being received by adolescent/college students. When such video calls are being attended, the caller remains invisible but receiver’s images are captured. The captured images are subsequently embedded in pornographic videos which are then used to threaten the victim and extort money, said the advisory issued by Aman Sharma, Director.

The Directorate urged college students in particular and the public at large to follow precautionary steps including not attending such WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers, accepting friends request based on profile picture or DP or profile information of any social media account or clicking any random link even if the link is shared by a trusted source.

The advisory also cautioned against sharing private photo or video even to known persons or friends as it may be misused at any time later.

The advisory recommended using stronger password credentials (possibly alphanumeric combinations) and avoiding easily identifiable ones such as date of birth or name of person. The communication advised against using the same email account for all purposes, and recommended frequently changing the password, and enabling two / three steps authentication.

Whenever such fraudulent video calls are received or cyber crime happens, the caller should be immediately blocked and details shared with Puducherry Cyber Crime Police Station number 0413-2276144. It is also possible to lodge complaint through anonymous mode @ cybercrime.gov.in.

