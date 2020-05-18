Adopt strict expenditure control measures: Bedi

PUDUCHERRY

18 May 2020 23:18 IST

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has asked government departments and offices to adopt strict expenditure control measures this fiscal.

The Lt. Governor recommended emulation of measures undertaken by Rashtrapati Bhavan that included eschewal of new capital works, optimising upkeep expenses and reduction in the use of office consumables among others.

Ms. Bedi advised government departments to ensure that expenses in the current fiscal were oriented toward priorities such as settling salary and pension requirements, funding for health and education sectors and welfare schemes such as free rice for the poor.

All departments have been alerted on the need for expenditure regulation and the Raj Nivas will take the lead in strictly controlling its outgo, Ms. Bedi said.