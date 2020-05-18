Puducherry

Adopt strict expenditure control measures: Bedi

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has asked government departments and offices to adopt strict expenditure control measures this fiscal.

The Lt. Governor recommended emulation of measures undertaken by Rashtrapati Bhavan that included eschewal of new capital works, optimising upkeep expenses and reduction in the use of office consumables among others.

Ms. Bedi advised government departments to ensure that expenses in the current fiscal were oriented toward priorities such as settling salary and pension requirements, funding for health and education sectors and welfare schemes such as free rice for the poor.

All departments have been alerted on the need for expenditure regulation and the Raj Nivas will take the lead in strictly controlling its outgo, Ms. Bedi said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:20:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/adopt-strict-expenditure-control-measures-bedi/article31617881.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY