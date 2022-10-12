Admissions to PU distance education courses begin

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process for various UG and PG programmes. According to the revised schedule, this year’s admissions for the academic session will end on November 15. The DDE has automated the entire admissions process for professional and job-oriented courses so that students from any part of the country could submit application forms and pay fees online, said C.K. Ramaiah, Director, DDE, Pondicherry University. More information is available on https://dde.pondiuni.edu.in/