The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at Pondicherry University has commenced the admission process for various UG and PG programmes. According to the revised schedule, this year’s admissions for the academic session will end on November 15. The DDE has automated the entire admissions process for professional and job-oriented courses so that students from any part of the country could submit application forms and pay fees online, said C.K. Ramaiah, Director, DDE, Pondicherry University. More information is available on https://dde.pondiuni.edu.in/
Admissions to PU distance education courses begin
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.