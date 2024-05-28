ADVERTISEMENT

Admission to M.Tech. courses at Pondicherry Varsity

Published - May 28, 2024 11:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has opened the portal for online submission of application forms for admission to various M.Tech. Programmes (GATE-qualified candidates only) for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for submission of online application is June 9.

A press note said Pondicherry University offers seven M.Tech. programmes in various disciplines. The aspirants who have qualified in GATE examination can apply to these courses at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/

The university advised candidates to carefully refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes provided in the information brochure avail1able at the website. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the University site for updates.

