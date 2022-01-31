Admission to MBBS seats based only on MCC allotment, says Jipmer

PUDUCHERRY

31 January 2022 00:39 IST

‘It is no longer done directly for seats under All-India quota and U.T. domicile quota’

Jipmer on Sunday stated that admission to MBBS seats at Jipmer Puducherry and Karaikal campuses under the all-India open quota as well as the U.T. domicile quota is being done based on the merit score in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and through online counselling conducted by the MCC, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In a press note, Jipmer said that admissions were no longer done by Jipmer directly and that only the candidates who were allotted seats in Jipmer by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) would be admitted to the institution after confirming eligibility and verifying certificates.

The Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry-cum-Nodal Officer (NEET), Puducherry, has provided the list of candidates eligible for participation in counselling for Puducherry Union Territory domicile seats in Jipmer to MCC, based on which MCC is allotting seats.

Candidates who have any grievance regarding their non-inclusion against the Puducherry quota seats or inclusion of other non-Puducherry candidates against Puducherry seats are advised to contact the MCC and the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare services, Government of Puducherry, Jipmer said.