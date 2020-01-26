Puducherry

Admission to distance education courses opens

The Distance Education Directorate of Pondicherry University has set February 29 as the deadline for seeking admissions to undergaduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year (2020-2021).

In a press note, the university said the courses offered under UG degree are BBA and B. Com., while postgraduate degrees are in M.A. English, M.A. Hindi and M.A. Sociology and Master

of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, International Business, Finance and Marketing.

All these courses are approved by Distance Education Bureau, University Grants Commission, New Delhi.

More details are available on the university website at www.pondiuni.edu.in

