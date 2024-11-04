Admission panel publishes provisional allotment list for professional courses

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has published the stray round provisional allotment list for UG NEET-based professional courses in the government, management and NRI quotas for 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the process of addressing objections/grievances raised by the candidates against the draft list put out after the completion of stray round counselling for these courses.

CENTAC has asked candidates to report to the principal of the allotted college, along with all the original certificates, after downloading the allotment orders from the website — www.centacpuducherry.in

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date for joining is November 5 by 5 p.m. Admission is strictly subject to production of all requisite original certificates and completion of formalities.

Candidates allotted seat under NRI Quota are advised to approach CENTAC office at Kamarajar Manimandapam for verification of documents.

The fee structure for UG NEET-based courses for the academic year 2024-2025 has also been uploaded on the CENTAC website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before proceeding for payment. The fee collected by the CENTAC will be transferred to the concerned colleges.

Puducherry SC/ST candidates who have been allotted Government Quota Seats need not make any fee payment as the same will be paid by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, CENTAC said.

CENTAC has also informed that if a candidate is allotted a seat in the stray round and joins the course, then the registration fee will be adjusted in the tuition fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is mandatory for all candidates to join their allotted seat. If a candidate is allotted a seat and he/she fails to join, then the entire registration fee will be forfeited.

The allotment order for NRI quota candidates will be enabled, subject to verification of the relevant documents at the CENTAC office once the provisional allotment list is published.

CENTAC has said that candidates without genuine certificates will be debarred from counselling and necessary action as deemed fit will be initiated as per rules in force.

A text message has also been sent to the students for information. For other queries, students can contact CENTAC helpdesk on 0413 – 2655570 /2655571, CENTAC said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.