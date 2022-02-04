Admission delay due to MCC corrections, says Jipmer

PUDUCHERRY

04 February 2022 22:56 IST

MBBS counselling after NEET handled entirely by committee

Jipmer on Friday said the delay in Jipmer MBBS admission was due to corrections by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Jipmer stated that MBBS counselling after NEET is handled entirely by the MCC, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and thus, the issue of merit list, any delay in doing so and any changes in the merit list are entirely under the control of the MCC.

Jipmer administration can begin the verification of certificates and other admission processes only after the MCC provides the Institute with details of the students who have been selected.

These details of the procedure can be seen on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in).

Jipmer informed prospective students and their parents that the institution cannot conduct any activity with reference to MBBS admissions independently. Also, any grievance about delay in the issue of merit list, or about non-inclusion or wrongful inclusion of any candidate in the merit list has to be addressed to the MCC.

‘No action by Institute’

The parents and students should approach Jipmer only after they have received a notification from the MCC for admission at Jipmer and not otherwise.

In the absence of such a notification, the Institute cannot take any action at its end, Jipmer said.