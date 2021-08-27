Administrative machinery returning to normalcy: Puducherry CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY:

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday said the administrative machinery was coming to normalcy after five years of power struggle between the previous Congress government and the Raj Nivas.

“Problems in administrative matters are getting cleared. The NDA in the UT is confident of implementing all schemes to make the region developed with the support of Prime Minister and Lt. Governor,” the Chief Minister said winding up the motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Tamilisai Soundararajan as the Lt. Governor, he said she was “very supportive of the government’s initiatives.”

For the first time, there was a personal touch to the preparation of Lt. Governor’s address. “She had requested me to forward the copy of the speech once it was prepared by the government. After I sent the copy, she personally incorporated Thirukural verses at 15 places in the address. With the support of PM and Lt. Governor we are sure to implement all the programmes,” he said.

Participating in the discussion, Opposition leader R. Siva said though the party welcomed the decision of the Lt. Governor to address the House in Tamil, the speech lacked the vision of the government for the next five years.

The Prime Minister and Home Minister made several promises to the people of the UT during the election campaign. The address did not find any mention of the demand for Statehood, commitment to hold local body polls or any specific programmes to revive the cooperative sector, he said.

Legislators, who participated in the discussion, also praised the Lt. Governor for her address in Tamil.

The House was adjourned till 9.30 a.m. on Monday before the Assembly passed the address by the Lt. Governor.