Administration launches dedicated number to complain display of illegal hoardings in Puducherry

Residents have welcomed the district administration’s decision to launch a dedicated helpline for people to lodge complaints on illegal hoardings, banners and cut-outs in Puducherry.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, North, Arjun Ramakrishnan, had a few days ago, announced the launch of Whatsapp number 9443383418 for people to report on display of illegal publicity materials in public places. Mr. Ramakrishnan, in a release, had requested vigilant citizens to post the photos of illegally displayed publicity structures. The photos should have date, time and location stamp, he said.

Welcoming the decision of the district administration to launch a grievance mechanism pertaining to construction of hoardings, President of PeoplesPulse P. Devanathan said it was one of the long pending demands of residents’ associations and non-governmental groups in dealing with hoardings.

“In fact, we had written to the administration to introduce a Whatsapp number for residents to complain about banner culture. We hope the move would help residents to immediately bring to the notice of administration the difficulty faced by illegal banners in a particular area,” he said.

Bhoominathan, a resident of Karuvadikuppam, said that though there had been some improvement in the implementation of the ban on putting up hoardings, politicians continue to erect sizeable cut-outs during birthday celebrations and during political meetings.

“We have seen several proactive steps from the District Administration in removing illegal banners during the last few months but still the rules are violated by a section of politicians. The ECR, near Sivaji Statue was full of banners and hoardings coinciding the birthday of a politician a few days ago. The culture can be defeated only when people completely cooperate with the government,” Mr. Boominathan said. He added that banners were displayed on Bussy Street to mark the birthday of a prominent actor on Thursday.

Hamper vehicle movement

Officials in the Public Works Department said they are facing stiff resistance in removing hoardings and cut-outs from public places. “Two weeks ago, our workers were prevented from removing the structures at Thavalakuppam. We faced a similar situation at Murungapakkam a few days ago. People are not understanding that putting up of such display materials hamper vehicle and pedestrian movement. It is also a threat to public life,” said a PWD official.

Mr. Ramakrishnan told The Hindu that the administration would take severe action against those violating the ban order. Around 20 cases were registered under section 6 of the Pondicherry Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement Act, 2000) for construction of hoardings and cut-outs in public places, he said.

“We have come across reports of obstruction caused by people to government servants while removing such illegal materials. It is an offence under section 221 of the Bharathiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, punishable with imprisonment or fine or both. We seek cooperation of people to keep Puducherry free from illegal banners and to prevent any threat to the safety and lives of the innocent public from banners and cut-outs,” he said.

